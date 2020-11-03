OU football: Sooners vs Kansas TV broadcast moved to ESPN

The television broadcast of No. 19 Oklahoma's game against Kansas on Saturday has been moved from ESPN 2 to ESPN, the Big 12 Conference announced Tuesday.
🗓️ 🖊️#Big12FB TV network 𝚞𝚙𝚍𝚊𝚝𝚎: @KU_Football at @OU_Football, which was previously scheduled to be on ESPN 2, will now be on ESPN at 2:30 pm CT.— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) November 3, 2020
OU (4-2, 3-2 Big 12) is set to take on the Jayhawks (0-6, 0-5 Big 12) after a three game hiatus from the friendly confines of Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The Sooners have not played at home since their 38-35 loss to Kansas State on Sept. 26.
Kickoff for Saturday's game is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT.
