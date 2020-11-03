You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Sooners vs Kansas TV broadcast moved to ESPN

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Spencer Rattler

Redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler looks to the replay board during the Sooners' season opener against Missouri State on Sept. 12.

 Trey Young/The Daily

The television broadcast of No. 19 Oklahoma's game against Kansas on Saturday has been moved from ESPN 2 to ESPN, the Big 12 Conference announced Tuesday.

OU (4-2, 3-2 Big 12) is set to take on the Jayhawks (0-6, 0-5 Big 12) after a three game hiatus from the friendly confines of Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The Sooners have not played at home since their 38-35 loss to Kansas State on Sept. 26.

Kickoff for Saturday's game is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's assistant sports editor. He covers OU football and previously covered OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. He has also spent some time as a senior news reporter for The Daily.

Load comments