You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Sooners vs Kansas time, TV, pregame reading

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Rhamondre Stevenson

Junior running back Rhamondre Stevenson during the game against Kansas in Lawrence Oct. 5.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

GAMEDAY CENTRAL

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Place: Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

TV channel: ESPN

Radio: Directory

Pregame reading

OU football: Return of Ronnie Perkins breathes new life into Sooner defense, brings NCAA policy into question

OU football: Rhamondre Stevenson’s return signals victory over hardship, primes Sooners for more rushing success

OU football: Predictions for No. 19 Sooners vs Kansas

'We took over the world': How Sooners overcame No. 1 Nebraska, righted a rivalry, cemented 2000 title hopes

OU athletics: Creed Humphrey, Trae Young, other current and former Sooners encourage voting on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments