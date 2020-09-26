You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Sooners vs Kansas State time, TV channel, pre-game reading

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Spencer Rattler

Redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler after the Sooners' season opener against Missouri State on Sept. 12.

 Trey Young/The Daily

GAMEDAY CENTRAL

Time: 11 a.m. CT

Place: Gaylord Family—Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: fuboTV

Radio: Directory

PREGAME READING

OU football: Kansas State's student newspaper, The Collegian, talks Sooners vs Wildcats, predictions

OU football: Sooner wide receiver Theo Howard talks overcoming injury — ‘You never know when this game could get taken away from you’

OU football: Alex Grinch talks defensive culture, Ronnie Perkins suspension, 2019 loss to Kansas State in Zoom call

'A community and a family march united in support of the fight against social injustice': Sooner student-athletes march in Unity Walk to promote social justice

OU football: Lincoln Riley talks preparing for COVID-19 concerns ahead of Kansas State game

OU athletics: Sooners release COVID-19 testing data, 20 active cases among student athletes

Sign up for our newsletters

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

Tags

Load comments