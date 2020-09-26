OU football: Sooners vs Kansas State time, TV channel, pre-game reading

GAMEDAY CENTRAL
Time: 11 a.m. CT
Place: Gaylord Family—Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
TV channel: FOX
Live stream: fuboTV
Radio: Directory
PREGAME READING
OU football: Kansas State's student newspaper, The Collegian, talks Sooners vs Wildcats, predictions
OU football: Sooner wide receiver Theo Howard talks overcoming injury — ‘You never know when this game could get taken away from you’
OU football: Alex Grinch talks defensive culture, Ronnie Perkins suspension, 2019 loss to Kansas State in Zoom call
'A community and a family march united in support of the fight against social injustice': Sooner student-athletes march in Unity Walk to promote social justice
OU football: Lincoln Riley talks preparing for COVID-19 concerns ahead of Kansas State game
OU athletics: Sooners release COVID-19 testing data, 20 active cases among student athletes
