OU football: Sooners vs. Kansas State time, TV channel announced

Rambo

Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Charleston Rambo during the Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl Oct. 12.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

The Big 12 announced that No. 5 Oklahoma's match against Kansas State (3-2, 0-2 Big 12) on Saturday, Oct. 26, will be at 11 a.m. CT on ABC.

This start time marks the fifth straight 11 a.m. CT kickoff for the Sooners (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) this season.

Oklahoma beat Kansas State, 51-14, at home in 2018.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

