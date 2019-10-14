OU football: Sooners vs. Kansas State time, TV channel announced

The Big 12 announced that No. 5 Oklahoma's match against Kansas State (3-2, 0-2 Big 12) on Saturday, Oct. 26, will be at 11 a.m. CT on ABC.
⏰s and 📺 details for Week 9 of #Big12FB. pic.twitter.com/SmVy9Z83fo— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) October 14, 2019
This start time marks the fifth straight 11 a.m. CT kickoff for the Sooners (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) this season.
Oklahoma beat Kansas State, 51-14, at home in 2018.
