OU football: Sooners vs. Kansas set for 11 a.m. kickoff

University of Kansas helmet

A University of Kansas football helmet at Big 12 Media Days July 15.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

An another 11 a.m. kickoff. 

Oklahoma is set to play Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 5, at 11 a.m. in Lawrence it was announced Monday. The game will be televised on ABC or ESPN.

This will be the Sooners' second-consecutive 11 a.m. kickoff after playing Texas Tech in Norman this weekend. It'll be followed by another 11 a.m. kickoff when OU faces Texas at the Cotton Bowl on Oct. 12.

Oklahoma will face Texas Tech at 11 a.m. Saturday on FOX. 

