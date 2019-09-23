OU football: Sooners vs. Kansas set for 11 a.m. kickoff

An another 11 a.m. kickoff.
Oklahoma is set to play Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 5, at 11 a.m. in Lawrence it was announced Monday. The game will be televised on ABC or ESPN.
Kickoff set for Oct. 5 at Kansas:— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) September 23, 2019
🕚 11 a.m. CT
📺 ABC or ESPN#OUDNA pic.twitter.com/AZR0rPF8Ne
This will be the Sooners' second-consecutive 11 a.m. kickoff after playing Texas Tech in Norman this weekend. It'll be followed by another 11 a.m. kickoff when OU faces Texas at the Cotton Bowl on Oct. 12.
Oklahoma will face Texas Tech at 11 a.m. Saturday on FOX.
