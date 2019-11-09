You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
featured

OU football: Sooners vs Iowa State time, TV channel, pre-game reading

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Lincoln Riley

OU coach Lincoln Riley during the game against Kansas State in Manhattan, KS Oct. 26.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Time: 7 p.m. CT

TV channel: FOX 

Livestream: FoxSportsGo

Radio: Directory

Pre-game reading

OU football: Lincoln Riley, Sooners remember bounce back season after Iowa State loss

OU football: 3 keys for Sooners against Iowa State

OU football: 'Coach' Caleb Kelly embraces role, contributes to Sooners while sidelined with injury

OU football: Jalen Hurts as focused as ever heading into 'Championship November'

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments