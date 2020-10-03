OU football: Sooners vs Iowa State time, TV channel, pre-game reading

GAMEDAY CENTRAL: No. 18 Sooners vs. Iowa State
Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Place: Jack Trice Stadium (Ames, Iowa)
TV channel: ABC
Radio: Directory
PREGAME READING
OU football: Lincoln Riley discusses COVID-19 precautions for Sooners' trip to Iowa State
OU football: Alex Grinch talks turnover emphasis, curbing big plays, Sooners vs Iowa State in Zoom call
OU football: Lincoln Riley talks late-game punt in upset loss to Kansas State, traveling to Iowa State in teleconference
OU football: Sooners land 2021 four-star wide receiver Jalil Farooq
OU football: Game predictions for Sooners at Iowa State
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.