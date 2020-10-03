You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Sooners vs Iowa State time, TV channel, pre-game reading

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Lincoln Riley and Spencer Rattler

Head coach Lincoln Riley talks with redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler during the Sooners' season opener against Missouri State on Sept. 12.

 Trey Young/The Daily

GAMEDAY CENTRAL: No. 18 Sooners vs. Iowa State

Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

Place: Jack Trice Stadium (Ames, Iowa)

TV channel: ABC

Radio: Directory

PREGAME READING

OU football: Lincoln Riley discusses COVID-19 precautions for Sooners' trip to Iowa State

OU football: Alex Grinch talks turnover emphasis, curbing big plays, Sooners vs Iowa State in Zoom call

OU football: Lincoln Riley talks late-game punt in upset loss to Kansas State, traveling to Iowa State in teleconference

OU football: Sooners land 2021 four-star wide receiver Jalil Farooq

OU football: Game predictions for Sooners at Iowa State

Sign up for our newsletters

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

Tags

Load comments