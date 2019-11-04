You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners vs Baylor time, TV channel announced

  • Updated
Jalen Hurts

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts during the game against Kansas State Oct. 26 in Manhattan, Kansas.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

The No. 9 Sooners (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) will play No. 11 Baylor (8-0, 5-0 Big 12) at 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC Nov. 16, the Big 12 announced Monday morning.

It will be Oklahoma's second consecutive evening kickoff. The Bears could be undefeated when the Sooners arrive in Waco.

The Sooners are set to host Iowa State on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. CT.

