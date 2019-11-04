OU football: Sooners vs Baylor time, TV channel announced

The No. 9 Sooners (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) will play No. 11 Baylor (8-0, 5-0 Big 12) at 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC Nov. 16, the Big 12 announced Monday morning.
And now for Week 12's📺 details... As selected by the Conference's television partners.* #Big12FB pic.twitter.com/hvdpllQDOR— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) November 4, 2019
It will be Oklahoma's second consecutive evening kickoff. The Bears could be undefeated when the Sooners arrive in Waco.
The Sooners are set to host Iowa State on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. CT.
