OU football: Sooners vs Baylor, Big 12 Championship time, TV channel, pre-game reading

Jalen Hurts

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts before the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State Nov. 30.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

GAMEDAY CENTRAL

Time: 11 a.m. CT

TV channel: ABC

Radio: Directory 

Pre-game reading:

OU football: What Utah's loss to Oregon means for Oklahoma's College Football Playoff hopes

OU football: Inside Lincoln Riley's signature trick play, the 'Sooner Special' 

OU football: DaShaun White pays tribute to namesake — Da'Shaun White

OU football: R.J. Proctor's rise proves crucial in Sooner offensive line's resurgence

OU football: 3 keys for Sooners against Baylor in Big 12 Championship Game

OU football: Jalen Hurts, CeeDee Lamb among 4 Sooners named to All-Big 12 First Team 

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

