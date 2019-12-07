OU football: Sooners vs Baylor, Big 12 Championship time, TV channel, pre-game reading

GAMEDAY CENTRAL
Time: 11 a.m. CT
TV channel: ABC
Radio: Directory
Pre-game reading:
OU football: What Utah's loss to Oregon means for Oklahoma's College Football Playoff hopes
OU football: Inside Lincoln Riley's signature trick play, the 'Sooner Special'
OU football: DaShaun White pays tribute to namesake — Da'Shaun White
OU football: R.J. Proctor's rise proves crucial in Sooner offensive line's resurgence
OU football: 3 keys for Sooners against Baylor in Big 12 Championship Game
OU football: Jalen Hurts, CeeDee Lamb among 4 Sooners named to All-Big 12 First Team
