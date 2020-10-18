You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners unranked in AP Top 25 for third consecutive week

T.J. Pledger

Sooner running back T.J. Pledger runs with the ball during the 2020 Red River Showdown on Oct. 10 in Dallas.

 Ty Russell/OU Athletics/Pool photo

Following a bye week, Oklahoma (2-2, 1-2 Big 12) was left out of the AP Top 25 poll for the third-straight week on Sunday.

The Sooners have not spent three or more weeks outside of the AP poll since 2009. Oklahoma previously defeated then-No. 22 Texas, 53-45, in quadruple overtime on Oct. 10 for its first conference win of 2020.

With only two Big 12 teams (West Virginia and Kansas) seeing action last Saturday, the conference's ranked teams did not see too much of a shakeup. Oklahoma State remained the Big 12's top-ranked squad at No. 6, while Iowa State and Kansas State came in at No. 17 and No. 20, respectively. 

The Sooners will be looking to avoid their first 1-3 start in Big 12 play since 1997 when they face TCU (1-2, 1-2 Big 12). Kickoff for OU's matchup against the Horned Frogs is set for 11 a.m. CT on Oct. 24 in Fort Worth, Texas.

