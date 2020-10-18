OU football: Sooners unranked in AP Top 25 for third consecutive week

Following a bye week, Oklahoma (2-2, 1-2 Big 12) was left out of the AP Top 25 poll for the third-straight week on Sunday.
New @AP_Top25 poll1-Clemson2-Bama3-Notre Dame4-Georgia5-Ohio St6-Okla St7-Texas A&M8-Penn St9-Cincinnati10-Florida11-Miami12-BYU13-Oregon14-UNC(tie) Wisconsin16-SMU17-Iowa St18-Michigan19-Va Tech20-K-State21-Minn22-Marshall23-NC State24-USC25-Coastal— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 18, 2020
The Sooners have not spent three or more weeks outside of the AP poll since 2009. Oklahoma previously defeated then-No. 22 Texas, 53-45, in quadruple overtime on Oct. 10 for its first conference win of 2020.
With only two Big 12 teams (West Virginia and Kansas) seeing action last Saturday, the conference's ranked teams did not see too much of a shakeup. Oklahoma State remained the Big 12's top-ranked squad at No. 6, while Iowa State and Kansas State came in at No. 17 and No. 20, respectively.
The Sooners will be looking to avoid their first 1-3 start in Big 12 play since 1997 when they face TCU (1-2, 1-2 Big 12). Kickoff for OU's matchup against the Horned Frogs is set for 11 a.m. CT on Oct. 24 in Fort Worth, Texas.
