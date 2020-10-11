You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners unranked in AP Top 25 after 53-45 overtime win over Texas

Marcus Major

Sooner running back Marcus Major runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the 2020 Red River Showdown on Oct. 10 in Dallas.

 Ty Russell/OU Athletics/Pool photo

For the second-straight week, Oklahoma (2-2, 1-2 Big 12) was not ranked in the latest AP Top 25 poll on Sunday. The Sooners defeated then-No. 22 Texas (2-2,1-2 Big 12), 53-45, in quadruple overtime in the Red River Showdown on Saturday. 

This marks the first time Oklahoma has spent consecutive weeks outside the AP Top 25 since 2009.

OU dropped from the poll after losing to then-unranked Iowa State, 37-30, on Oct. 3. Among Big 12 teams that did make the cut on Sunday, Oklahoma State came in at No. 7, the Cyclones at No. 20 and Kansas State at No. 22.

The Sooners’ shootout victory over the Longhorns was the highest-ever scoring matchup in the rivalry and the first overtime game between both teams since 1996. Redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler finished the game with 209 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception on 23-of-35 passing. On the ground, Oklahoma rushed for a season-high 208 yards with junior running back TJ Pledger leading the way with 131 yards and two scores.

Following a bye week, the Sooners face TCU (1-2 Big 12) on Oct. 24 on Fort Worth, Texas.

