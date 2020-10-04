OU football: Sooners unranked in AP Poll for first time since 2016

After suffering back-to-back Big 12 losses for the first time since 1998, Oklahoma was not ranked in the latest AP Top 25 poll released Sunday.
Previously, OU was No. 18 in the country and had been ranked in 64-straight AP polls dating back to 2016. Among the Big 12 teams that did make the cut Sunday, Oklahoma State came in at No. 10, followed by now one-loss Texas at No. 22 and Iowa State at No. 24.
New @AP_Top25 poll1-Clemson2-Bama3-Georgia4-Florida5-Notre Dame6-Ohio State7-Miami8-UNC9-Penn State10-Okla State11-Cincinnati12-Oregon13-Auburn14-Tennessee15-BYU16-Wisconsin17-LSU18-SMU19-Virginia Tech20-Michigan21-A&M22-Texas23-Louisiana24-IowaSt25-Minn— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 4, 2020
The Sooners fell to the Cyclones, 37-30, in Ames, Iowa, on Saturday. Despite leading at 17-13 at half, Oklahoma couldn’t overcome a strong second half by ISU quarterback Brock Purdy, who ended the night with 254 passing yards and a touchdown on 12-of-24 passing. Running back Reese Hall had a big night on the ground, tallying 139 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries.
Oklahoma redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler threw for 300 yards, two touchdowns and an interception against the Cyclones. His lone turnover came on the final OU drive of the game, which allowed Iowa State to run out the clock. The Sooners’ run game only managed 114 total rushing yards, marking the third time in as many games Oklahoma has rushed for under 135 yards.
Next, the Sooners face No. 22 Texas at 11 a.m. CT on Oct. 10 at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas.
