OU football: Sooners, Twitter react to Shane Beamer becoming South Carolina's head coach

Assistant offensive head coach Shane Beamer is officially South Carolina's next head coach, the program announced Sunday. Beamer, son of former Virginia Tech head coach Frank Beamer, coached cornerbacks, linebackers and special teams for the Gamecocks from 2007-10.
Beamer joined the Sooners in 2018 as an assistant head coach, working with special teams, tight ends and H-backs. After The Athletic's Bruce Feldman broke the news during No. 11 Oklahoma's 27-14 win over Baylor Saturday night, head coach Lincoln Riley wouldn't comment on the hire, but commented on Beamer's qualifications for the job.
"If (the report) is true, I'll certainly be thrilled for him," OU head coach Lincoln Riley said after the Sooners' 27-14 win over Baylor Saturday night. "Those are, as I know, opportunities that you don't always get. ... It would be a great decision by South Carolina."
Here's how Twitter reacted to the hire after the news was official:
Hate to see him go, but couldn’t be more happy for him and his family! Great coach but an even better person! Thank you for always believing in me coach! @CoachSBeamer https://t.co/Und0Ol9hw0— Austin Stogner (@austin_stogner) December 7, 2020
Shane Beamer was a great hire by @GamecockFB. He learned a lot from two coaches I know well and greatly admire: His father Frank and @LincolnRiley. His team will have one helluva offense and special teams. pic.twitter.com/Dmg7aq8x5C— Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) December 6, 2020
South Carolina just got themselves a hell of a coach, and a hell of a man to lead their program. Congrats @CoachSBeamer !! #Boomer https://t.co/zWl0wWdkz3— Creed Humphrey (@creed_humphrey) December 6, 2020
Great coach, even better person !!! 🙏🏾 @CoachSBeamer https://t.co/3an0lBI49F— Delarrin Turner-Yell (@dtturner11) December 7, 2020
You made us better in so many ways. Congratulations and best of luck in your next chapter, @CoachSBeamer!#OUDNA #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/Vge7knzaaG— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 6, 2020
South Carolina went 3/3 in the hiring of @CoachSBeamer. https://t.co/xg2ov6GcbA— Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) December 6, 2020
@GamecockFB LETS GET @CoachSBeamer IN SC AND BRING THAT CULTURE BACK!!!!!— KINGMEL (@MelvinIngram) November 20, 2020
Coach Beamer!! 👀 We Need You back Big Dawg! @CoachSBeamer SayMr Tanner!! @RayTannerSC We Need Our Culture Back!! It got lost in the sauce somewhere in all the new equipment & coaches!!! Please!!! Bring Back The Coach That has that mentality!! He’s A Dawg!— DJ Swearinger (@JungleBoi_Swagg) November 26, 2020
Truly pleased for Shane #Beamer . Watched his growth as a coach for years. He brings a fresh approach with an old school foundation. And a solid guy that players really respond to. Think @GamecockFB making a good choice if reports from reliable reporters are true.— Chris Fowler (@cbfowler) December 6, 2020
Head coaches who have hired Shane Beamer as an assistant:George O’LearyPhil FullmerSylvester CroomSteve SpurrierFrank BeamerKirby SmartLincoln RileyNot a bad group of guys to work under.— Mike Gillespie (@MikeABCColumbia) December 2, 2020
