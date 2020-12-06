You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners, Twitter react to Shane Beamer becoming South Carolina's head coach

  • Updated
Beamer and Grinch

OU assistant head coach Shane Beamer and OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch during the game against Kansas State in Manhattan, KS Oct. 26.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Assistant offensive head coach Shane Beamer is officially South Carolina's next head coach, the program announced Sunday. Beamer, son of former Virginia Tech head coach Frank Beamer, coached cornerbacks, linebackers and special teams for the Gamecocks from 2007-10.

Beamer joined the Sooners in 2018 as an assistant head coach, working with special teams, tight ends and H-backs. After The Athletic's Bruce Feldman broke the news during No. 11 Oklahoma's 27-14 win over Baylor Saturday night, head coach Lincoln Riley wouldn't comment on the hire, but commented on Beamer's qualifications for the job.

"If (the report) is true, I'll certainly be thrilled for him," OU head coach Lincoln Riley said after the Sooners' 27-14 win over Baylor Saturday night. "Those are, as I know, opportunities that you don't always get. ... It would be a great decision by South Carolina."

Here's how Twitter reacted to the hire after the news was official:

Caleb McCourry 

