OU football: Sooners Tre Brown, Rhamondre Stevenson, LaRon Stokes named to Senior Bowl Watch List

Three Sooner seniors were named to the Reese’s Senior Bowl watch list, it was announced Thursday. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson, cornerback Tre Brown and defensive lineman LaRon Stokes were included on the list.
Stevenson, who averaged eight yards per carry, and Stokes, the reigning Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year, are JUCO transfers who both saw their first action of Division I football in 2019.
Brown, who’s made 22 starts in the last two seasons, made 40 tackles with 11 pass breakups last season.
The Senior Bowl is played annually and serves as a game to scout future NFL players.
