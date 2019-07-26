You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners to white out stadium in season opener against Houston

Gaylord Family—Oklahoma Memorial stadium will be all white for the Sooners' season opener against Houston on Sept. 1.

Oklahoma's match against Houston will be on a Sunday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC. The day after is Labor Day.

The Cougars beat Oklahoma in the two teams' last matchup in 2016, 33-23. It'll the be their fourth matchup, and Oklahoma leads the all-time series 2-1.

