OU football: Sooners to white out stadium in season opener against Houston

Gaylord Family—Oklahoma Memorial stadium will be all white for the Sooners' season opener against Houston on Sept. 1.
◽️◻️ ⬜️ WHITE. IT. OUT. ⬜️ ◻️◽️— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) July 26, 2019
OU officially announces a white out for the season opener Sept. 1!https://t.co/2PprFpJXZO | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/srgaCYXrmY
Oklahoma's match against Houston will be on a Sunday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC. The day after is Labor Day.
The Cougars beat Oklahoma in the two teams' last matchup in 2016, 33-23. It'll the be their fourth matchup, and Oklahoma leads the all-time series 2-1.
