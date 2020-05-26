OU football: Sooners to start offseason voluntary workouts July 1, per report

Oklahoma will start offseason voluntary workouts on July 1, per a report from The Oklahoman's Berry Tramel.
OU will return later than other teams and conferences. Just a little over two months away from the Sooners' scheduled game against Missouri State Sept. 5. The Big 12 voted to allow voluntary workouts on June 15.
Head coach Lincoln Riley and OU athletic director Joe Castiglione have shown that they won’t be influenced by other teams returning earlier, and are sticking with the July 1 start date, despite other conferences like the SEC voting to return on June 8.
Voluntary workouts will allow players to use campus facilities but without coaches. Social distancing will still be required, according to the source from The Oklahoman.
“In my opinion, we need to bring them back as late as we possibly can before we play a season,” Riley said in a Zoom conference with reporters. “So, we’ve got to be patient. We got one shot at this, and we’ve got to do it right.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.