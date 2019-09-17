OU football: Sooners to play UTEP in 2026, per report

Oklahoma is set to play UTEP during the 2026 season, according to a report by FBSchedules.com.
UTEP to play at Colorado State in 2024, at Oklahoma in 2026https://t.co/h3Cf3XjjYM pic.twitter.com/YkvKvDkT0P— FBSchedules.com (@FBSchedules) September 17, 2019
The Sooners are also set to play at Michigan in a home-and-home series.
This summer, OU set up two other big non-conference matchups with Alabama in 2032 and 2033 and Clemson in 2035 and 2036.
Here's a look at Oklahoma's future non-conference schedlue for the next 17-plus years:
2020 Tennessee
2020 at Army
2021 Nebraska
2022 at Nebraska
2024 Temple
2024 at Tennessee
2025 Michigan
2025 at Temple
2026 at Michigan
2026 UTEP
2028 Temple
2029 Nebraska
2030 at Nebraska
2032 Alabama
2033 at Alabama
2035 at Clemson
2036 Clemson
TBA LSU
TBA at LSU
