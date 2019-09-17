You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners to play UTEP in 2026, per report

Morris touchdown

Sophomore wide receiver Lee Morris scores a touchdown in the game against UTEP Sept. 2.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Oklahoma is set to play UTEP during the 2026 season, according to a report by FBSchedules.com.

The Sooners are also set to play at Michigan in a home-and-home series.

This summer, OU set up two other big non-conference matchups with Alabama in 2032 and 2033 and Clemson in 2035 and 2036. 

Here's a look at Oklahoma's future non-conference schedlue for the next 17-plus years:

2020 Tennessee

2020 at Army

2021 Nebraska

2022 at Nebraska

2024 Temple

2024 at Tennessee

2025 Michigan

2025 at Temple

2026 at Michigan

2026 UTEP

2028 Temple

2029 Nebraska

2030 at Nebraska

2032 Alabama

2033 at Alabama

2035 at Clemson

2036 Clemson

TBA LSU

TBA at LSU

