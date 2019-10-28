You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners to play Illinois State in 2023, per FBSchedules

OU Helmet

An OU football helmet at Big 12 Media Days July 15.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

Oklahoma is set to play Illinois State on Sept. 2, 2023, according to a report by FBSchedules.

It's the first ever matchup between the two teams. The Sooners will also play Georgia on Sept. 9 as part of its non-conference slate in 2023.

Oklahoma (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) will play Iowa State (5-2, 2-3 Big 12) after a bye week on Nov. 9 at home.

