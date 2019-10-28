You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners to kick off in evening against Iowa State

  • Updated
CeeDee Lamb

Junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb during the game against Kansas State in Manhattan, KS Oct. 26.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

No. 10 Oklahoma (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) will kick off against Iowa State (5-3, 3-2 Big 12) at 7:00 p.m. CT Nov. 9 on FOX, the Big 12 announced Monday morning.

The evening kick ends a five-game streak of the Sooners starting games at 11 a.m. CT.

Oklahoma is just coming off of a 48-41 loss to No. 22 Kansas State (5-2, 2-2 Big 12) Saturday in Manhattan, Kansas.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

