OU football: Sooners to kick off in evening against Iowa State

No. 10 Oklahoma (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) will kick off against Iowa State (5-3, 3-2 Big 12) at 7:00 p.m. CT Nov. 9 on FOX, the Big 12 announced Monday morning.
We are under the lights vs. the Sooners. #ProveIt— Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) October 28, 2019
🌪️🚨🌪️ pic.twitter.com/rGrFKyVxk5
The evening kick ends a five-game streak of the Sooners starting games at 11 a.m. CT.
Oklahoma is just coming off of a 48-41 loss to No. 22 Kansas State (5-2, 2-2 Big 12) Saturday in Manhattan, Kansas.
