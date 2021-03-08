You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners to hold 2021 spring game on April 24

South-west stadium

The southwest side of Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium during the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State on Nov. 21.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

OU football will hold its 2021 spring game on April 24, the program announced Friday.

Big 12 Today's Gabe Ikard initially tweeted on Friday that he and fellow analyst Holly Rowe were informed of the game's date by athletics director Joe Castiglione. Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley told the media on Feb. 3 he expected the game to be played in late April.

Castiglione told The Athletic's Jason Kersey on March 5 that Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium will remain at 25 percent capacity for the spring game. OU president Joseph Harroz said earlier that day in a board of regents meeting that the university intends to have full capacity for games in the fall.

The Sooners' 2020 spring game was initially set for April 18 but was postponed and never played due to COVID-19 concerns. OU is set to host Pro Day on March 12 and begin spring practice on March 22, jumpstarting its road to the annual intrasquad scrimmage. The program says kickoff time and additional details will be announced at a later date.

This post was updated at 6:20 p.m. CT on March 8 to reflect the university's confirmation of the date of the game.

