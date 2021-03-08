OU football: Sooners to hold 2021 spring game on April 24

OU football will hold its 2021 spring game on April 24, the program announced Friday.
𝙎𝙖𝙫𝙚 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝘿𝙖𝙩𝙚Spring Game set for Saturday, April 24. Additional details to come.#BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/XPZd3RkxHH— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) March 9, 2021
Big 12 Today's Gabe Ikard initially tweeted on Friday that he and fellow analyst Holly Rowe were informed of the game's date by athletics director Joe Castiglione. Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley told the media on Feb. 3 he expected the game to be played in late April.
.@soonerad just told @sportsiren and me that OU’s spring game will be April 24th.— Gabe Ikard (@GabeIkard) March 8, 2021
Castiglione told The Athletic's Jason Kersey on March 5 that Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium will remain at 25 percent capacity for the spring game. OU president Joseph Harroz said earlier that day in a board of regents meeting that the university intends to have full capacity for games in the fall.
OU athletic director Joe Castiglione tells me that they are sticking with 25 percent capacity at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium for the spring game next month. #Sooners— Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) March 5, 2021
The Sooners' 2020 spring game was initially set for April 18 but was postponed and never played due to COVID-19 concerns. OU is set to host Pro Day on March 12 and begin spring practice on March 22, jumpstarting its road to the annual intrasquad scrimmage. The program says kickoff time and additional details will be announced at a later date.
This post was updated at 6:20 p.m. CT on March 8 to reflect the university's confirmation of the date of the game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.