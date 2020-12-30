You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners to add Arkansas State to 2023 schedule, per report

OU player

An OU player walks with their helmet off after the game against Texas Tech on Oct. 31.

 Texas Tech Athletics/Pool photo

Oklahoma will add Arkansas State to its 2023 schedule and will play the Red Wolves in a Sept. 2 nonconference game, per a report from 247 Sports' A State Nation.

According to the report, Arkansas State will receive $1.35 million in compensation for agreeing to face the Sooners. OU has only faced the Red Wolves twice in program history.

In 1992, the Gary Gibbs-led Sooners bested Arkansas State, 61-0, and in 2000 — OU's most recent national championship season — Bob Stoops' bunch beat the Red Wolves, 45-7.

Arkansas State went 4-7 this season, while going 2-6 in Sun Belt Conference play. However, the Red Wolves did post an impressive 35-31 win over Big 12 foe Kansas State on Sept. 12.

