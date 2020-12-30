OU football: Sooners to add Arkansas State to 2023 schedule, per report

Oklahoma will add Arkansas State to its 2023 schedule and will play the Red Wolves in a Sept. 2 nonconference game, per a report from 247 Sports' A State Nation.
Arkansas State @AStateFB is scheduled to play at Oklahoma on Sept. 2, 2023. Red Wolves will receive $1.35 for the contest.— AStateNation (@AStateNation) December 30, 2020
According to the report, Arkansas State will receive $1.35 million in compensation for agreeing to face the Sooners. OU has only faced the Red Wolves twice in program history.
In 1992, the Gary Gibbs-led Sooners bested Arkansas State, 61-0, and in 2000 — OU's most recent national championship season — Bob Stoops' bunch beat the Red Wolves, 45-7.
Arkansas State went 4-7 this season, while going 2-6 in Sun Belt Conference play. However, the Red Wolves did post an impressive 35-31 win over Big 12 foe Kansas State on Sept. 12.
