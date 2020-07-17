OU football: Sooners tight end Austin Stogner named to John Mackey Award Preseason Watch List

Sophomore Oklahoma tight end Austin Stogner was listed Friday on the John Mackey Award Preseason Watch List. The award is given to the college football tight end the John Mackey Award Selection Committee deems as the most exemplary in the nation.
.@austin_stogner ➡️ @JohnMackeyAward Watch Listhttps://t.co/qFj2oc4kU2 #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/q8QiK3N8eZ— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) July 17, 2020
Thirty-six players are named to the list.
In his freshman year in 2019, Stogner made an early impact when former OU tight end Grant Calcaterra was dealing with a concussion before ultimately retiring. Stogner caught for 66 yards and two touchdowns.
Stogner's claim to OU fame was his output in OU's 34-31 comeback win against Baylor in November, when he caught two touchdowns to help the Sooners crawl back from being down 28-3 before halftime.
