OU football: Sooners tight end Austin Stogner named to John Mackey Award Preseason Watch List

  • Updated
Austin Stogner

Freshman tight end Austin Stogner recovers West Virginia’s blocked punt in the end zone during the game against West Virginia Oct.19.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Sophomore Oklahoma tight end Austin Stogner was listed Friday on the John Mackey Award Preseason Watch List. The award is given to the college football tight end the John Mackey Award Selection Committee deems as the most exemplary in the nation.

Thirty-six players are named to the list.

In his freshman year in 2019, Stogner made an early impact when former OU tight end Grant Calcaterra was dealing with a concussion before ultimately retiring. Stogner caught for 66 yards and two touchdowns.

Stogner's claim to OU fame was his output in OU's 34-31 comeback win against Baylor in November, when he caught two touchdowns to help the Sooners crawl back from being down 28-3 before halftime.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

