OU football: Sooners tied for fourth-highest College Football Playoff title odds in SuperBookSports update

Spencer Rattler

Freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler before the Big 12 Championship game against Baylor Dec. 7, 2019.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

The Sooners are tied with Florida for the fourth-highest College Football Playoff title odds for 2020 in SuperBookSports's most recent betting odds update.

OU and the Gators have 12-1 odds to win the national title while Clemson was given 2-1 odds, Alabama received 3-1 odds and Georgia was given 4-1 odds. Notre Dame and Texas sit just behind Oklahoma with 16-1 odds.

Oklahoma made the College Football Playoff semifinal for the third year in a row in 2019 and was defeated 63-28 by eventual champion LSU. The Sooners have yet to reach the CFP championship in four tries since the playoff was established in 2014.

OU is set to open the 2020 season against non-conference opponent Missouri State on Sept. 12.

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's assistant sports editor.

