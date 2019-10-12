You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners tie team record with 9 sacks in win over Texas

Jalen Redmond

Redshirt linebacker Jalen Redmond during the Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl Oct. 12.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

DALLAS — In its 34-27 win over No. 11 Texas (4-2, 2-1 Big 12), No. 6 Oklahoma tied a school record with nine team sacks.

The Sooners (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) were living in the Texas backfield throughout the game, and the Longhorns couldn't put any points on the board until the last play of the first half.

Redshirt senior defensive tackle Neville Gallimore recorded two sacks, and he was the only Sooner to have multiple. Sophomore safety Patrick Fields, sophomore defensive end Ronnie Perkins, redshirt freshman linebacker Nik Bonitto, redshirt senior defensive tackle Marquise Overton, redshirt freshman linebacker Jalen Redmond and freshman defensive tackle Marcus Stripling each recorded one sack.

The defensive performance made up for a more-lackluster-than-usual performance from the offense in the Sooners' win.

Oklahoma's next game will be against West Virginia at 11 a.m. next Saturday in Norman. 

