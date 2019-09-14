OU football: Sooners tie record for second most consecutive road wins

With a 48-14 win over UCLA (0-3) on Saturday, No. 5 Oklahoma (3-0) tied the record for second most consecutive road games won with 21 straight.
.@OU_Football secured its 21st consecutive win in a true road game today at UCLA, tying Alabama's streak from 1970-75 for the 2nd-longest streak in the AP Poll Era (since 1936).— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 15, 2019
The Sooners' next road game is Oct. 5 at Kansas. pic.twitter.com/4PhbUL6SKf
The trip to the Rose Bowl was the Sooners first of this season, and they will play road games against Kansas (Oct. 5), Kansas State (Oct. 26), Baylor (Nov. 16) and Oklahoma State (Nov. 30).
The streak began with a 42-30 win over Texas Tech in Lubbock in November of 2014. If the Sooners win out in the rest of their 2019 road games, the Sooners will tie the record of 25 previously set by the 1953-1958 Oklahoma teams.
