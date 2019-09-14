You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners tie record for second most consecutive road wins

Jalen Hurts

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts during the game against UCLA in Pasadena Sept. 14.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

With a 48-14 win over UCLA (0-3) on Saturday, No. 5 Oklahoma (3-0) tied the record for second most consecutive road games won with 21 straight.

The trip to the Rose Bowl was the Sooners first of this season, and they will play road games against Kansas (Oct. 5), Kansas State (Oct. 26), Baylor (Nov. 16) and Oklahoma State (Nov. 30). 

The streak began with a 42-30 win over Texas Tech in Lubbock in November of 2014. If the Sooners win out in the rest of their 2019 road games, the Sooners will tie the record of 25 previously set by the 1953-1958 Oklahoma teams.

