OU football: Sooners thrash Texas Tech, 62-28, in Halloween road win

No. 24 Oklahoma (4-2, 3-2 Big 12) defeated Texas Tech (2-4, 1-4 Big 12), 62-28, in Lubbock, Texas, on Saturday night.
After falling behind 7-0 early, OU scored 42 unanswered on the way to a commanding 48-14 halftime lead. The Sooners continued to tear apart the nation’s No. 91 defense in the second half, finishing with 559 total yards of offense.
Senior running back Rhamondre Stevenson led the offensive charge in his return from suspension with 13 carries for 87 yards and three touchdowns, while junior T.J. Pledger and freshman Seth McGowan each ran for a score. Freshman H-back Mikey Henderson also took a jet sweep four yards to the house for another touchdown.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler completed 21 of 30 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns with redshirt junior H-back Jeremiah Hall and sophomore H-back Austin Stogner on the receiving end of his scoring tosses.
Rattler was replaced by redshirt sophomore backup Tanner Mordecai during the third quarter as Oklahoma continued to dominate its foe. Meanwhile, redshirt sophomore receiver Theo Wease led the Sooners in receiving with five catches for 105 yards.
On defense, redshirt junior defensive back Tre Norwood snagged two interceptions in the first half to fuel Oklahoma’s offensive outburst. Redshirt junior defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas recovered a fumble forced by redshirt senior linebacker Bryan Mead and also delivered 1.5 sacks and 1.5 tackles for a loss, while senior cornerback Tre Brown led the squad with six tackles.
In his first game back from suspension, junior defensive lineman Ronnie Perkins posted three tackles, two for a loss and one quarterback hit. Oklahoma’s Speed D was more stout against the Red Raiders after allowing 37 or more points across three of its first four conference contests.
The Sooners’ next game will be against Kansas (0-6, 0-5 Big 12) at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday, Nov. 7 in Norman on either ESPN or ESPN 2.
Here's the scoring summary below:
Fourth quarter (5:05): Sooners 62, Texas Tech 28: Texas Tech scores on a 36-yard touchdown.
Fourth quarter (7:51): Sooners 62, Texas Tech 21: Seth McGowan runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
Fourth quarter (12:52): Sooners 55, Texas Tech 21: Texas Tech scores on a 10-yard touchdown pass.
Third quarter (10:17): Sooners 55, Texas Tech 14: Freshman Mikey Henderson scores on a 4-yard touchdown.
Second quarter (0:00): Sooners 48, Texas Tech 14: Kicker Gabe Brkic makes a 35-yard field goal.
Second quarter (1:42): Sooners 45, Texas Tech 14: Kicker Gabe Brkic makes a 25-yard field goal.
Second quarter (6:15): Sooners 42, Texas Tech 14: Texas Tech scores on a 75-yard touchdown throw from quarterback Henry Colombi.
Second quarter (6:28): Sooners 42, Texas Tech 7: Running back Rhamondre Stevenson rushes 1 yard for a touchdown.
Second quarter (12:05): Sooners 35, Texas Tech 7: Spencer Rattler connects with H-back Austin Stogner for a 27-yard touchdown.
Second quarter (14:06): Sooners 28, Texas Tech 7: H-back Jeremiah Hall scores on a 4-yard touchdown.
First quarter (2:10): Sooners 21, Texas Tech 7: Running back Rhamondre Stevenson notches in his second touchdown of the game with a 1-yard rush.
First quarter (5:04): Sooners 14, Texas Tech 7: Running back T.J. Pledger scores with a 2-yard rushing touchdown.
First quarter (5:31): Sooners 7, Texas Tech 7: Running back Rhamondre Stevenson rushes 6 yards for a touchdown to tie the game. It's his first carry of the season.
First quarter (12:20): Texas Tech 7, Sooners 0: Texas Tech scores on a 5-yard rushing touchdown.
