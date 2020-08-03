OU football: Sooners, Texas still planning on Red River Rivalry at Cotton Bowl, per report

OU and Texas are still planning on playing the 2020 Red River Rivalry game scheduled for Oct. 10 at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas, per a report from The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach.
Sources have told @TheAthleticCFB that Oklahoma and Texas still intend to play their rivalry game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, provided it’s safe to do so. No appetite to shift to home-and-home: https://t.co/CNS4kV29gD— Nicole Auerbach 😷 (@NicoleAuerbach) August 4, 2020
After the State Fair of Texas announced it would close for 2020 due to COVID-19 on July 7, some questioned if the Sooners and Longhorns would be able to play at the Cotton Bowl, which resides within the fairgrounds.
OU athletic director Joe Castiglione said he hoped the closing would not affect the game, and Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte maintained it would not. Others thought the rival schools might adopt a home-and-home arrangement for the next two seasons.
Oklahoma and Texas have faced off at the Cotton Bowl amid the fair every year since 1932.
