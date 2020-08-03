You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Sooners, Texas still planning on Red River Rivalry at Cotton Bowl, per report

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Kennedy Brooks

Redshirt sophomore running back Kennedy Brooks runs with the ball during the Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl Oct. 12.

 Jackson Stewart/Crimson Quarterly

OU and Texas are still planning on playing the 2020 Red River Rivalry game scheduled for Oct. 10 at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas, per a report from The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach.

After the State Fair of Texas announced it would close for 2020 due to COVID-19 on July 7, some questioned if the Sooners and Longhorns would be able to play at the Cotton Bowl, which resides within the fairgrounds.

OU athletic director Joe Castiglione said he hoped the closing would not affect the game, and Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte maintained it would not. Others thought the rival schools might adopt a home-and-home arrangement for the next two seasons.

Oklahoma and Texas have faced off at the Cotton Bowl amid the fair every year since 1932.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments