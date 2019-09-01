You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners take on Houston in season opener

Lincoln Riley

OU coach Lincoln Riley runs into the tunnel before the Big 12 Championship game against Texas on Dec. 1.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

GAMEDAY CENTRAL

TV time: 6:30 p.m. CT

TV channel: ABC

Livestream: WatchESPN

