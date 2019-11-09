You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: Sooners survive Iowa State, 42-41, with late-game interception, strong first half from Jalen Hurts

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 6 min to read
Jalen Hurts

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts during the Walk of Champions Nov. 9.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

Down a 42-35, Iowa State found itself on the plus 35-yard line with 2:43 left in regulation. No. 9 Oklahoma’s hopes of a bounce-back win after losing to Kansas State weeks earlier seemed to be fading away.

Eight plays later, sophomore quarterback Brock Purdy found redshirt sophomore tight end Charlie Kolar, a Norman-native of all places, in the endzone for a 13-yard touchdown with just 24 seconds in regulation. When the Cyclones went for two points, it was senior cornerback Parnell Motley who saved the Sooners’ season with an interception in the corner of the endzone. When senior quarterback Jalen Hurts took a knee afterward, the Sooners were victors, 42-41.

No. 9 Oklahoma’s College Football Playoff chances were helped by No. 4 Penn State falling to No. 17 Minnesota and No. 3 Alabama falling to No. 2 LSU Saturday afternoon. A victory over Iowa State (5-4, 3-3 Big 12) Saturday night that saw senior quarterback Jalen Hurts put up five touchdowns — three passing and two rushing — helped too. Hurts tallied all of his scores in the first half alone, and finished the night with 273 passing yards while racking up 68 on the ground.

The Sooners’ offense made easy work of the Cyclones. On top of Hurts’ performance, junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was the star of game with his 167 receiving yards and two touchdowns on eight catches. Lamb’s two scores were 63 and 48 yards.

For the first time in three games, a Sooner not named Jalen Hurts led the team in rushing. Redshirt running back Kennedy Brooks rushed for 132 yards and a touchdown. Brooks only had three rushing attempts in the Sooners’ 48-41 loss to Kansas State in October. He carried the ball 15 times Saturday night.

When the second half came around, the Sooners only scored once, and an interception from Hurts quickly put Oklahoma in danger of an Iowa State go-ahead score.

Junior running back Trey Sermon injured his left leg on his first and only rushing attempt on the night, after a 14-yard gain in the second quarter, and was one of four Sooners sustaining injuries and not returning to the game. Redshirt senior defensive tackle Kenneth Mann left the game in the second quarter with an injury. Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Adrian Ealy and junior cornerback Tre Brown both went down in the fourth quarter without returning as well.

The Sooners (8-1, 5-1 Big 12) will head to Waco, Texas for a 6:30 p.m. CT game against undefeated No. 12 Baylor (9-0 6-0 Big 12) on ABC. College Game Day will be in Waco as well.

Follow along with our live scoring summary below: 

First quarter (13:42): Oklahoma 7, Iowa State 0: CeeDee Lamb catches a 48-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Hurts. 

First quarter (9:28): Oklahoma 14, Iowa State 0: Jalen Hurts scores on an 8-yard touchdown run. 

First quarter (4:21): Oklahoma 14, Iowa State 7: Iowa State scores on a 40-yard pass. 

Second quarter (14:18): Oklahoma 21, Iowa State 7: Jalen Hurts finds Trejan Bridges for a 7-yard touchdown pass. 

Second quarter (8:14): Oklahoma 28, Iowa State 7: CeeDee Lamb scores on a 63-yard touchdown pass. 

Second quarter (6:00): Oklahoma 28, Iowa State 14: Iowa State scores on a 23-yard touchdown pass. 

Second quarter (0:03): Oklahoma 35, Iowa State 14: Jalen Hurts scores on a 2-yard touchdown run.

Third quarter (10:22): Oklahoma 35, Iowa State 21: Iowa State scores on a 5-yard touchdown run. 

Third quarter (3:47): Oklahoma 42, Iowa State 21: Kennedy Brooks scores on a 48-yard touchdown run. 

Fourth quarter (14:56): Oklahoma 42, Iowa State 28: Iowa State scores on a 3-yard touchdown pass. 

Fourth quarter (3:35): Oklahoma 42, Iowa State 35: Iowa State scores on a 33-yard touchdown pass.

Fourth quarter (0:24): Oklahoma 42, Iowa State 35: Iowa State scores on a 13-yard touchdown pass.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

I joined The Daily in the fall of 2016 as a sophomore. I've covered the soccer team, both men's and women's basketball, as well as the football team for the past two years. I have been the sports editor since spring 2018.

Load comments