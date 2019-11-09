OU football: Sooners survive Iowa State, 42-41, after late-game scare, strong first half from Jalen Hurts

Down 42-35, Iowa State found itself on the plus 35 yard line with 2:43 left in regulation. No. 9 Oklahoma’s hopes of a bounce-back win after losing to Kansas State weeks earlier seemed to be fading away.
Eight plays later, sophomore quarterback Brock Purdy found redshirt sophomore tight end Charlie Kolar, a Norman native of all places, in the endzone for a 13-yard touchdown with just 24 seconds in regulation. When the Cyclones went for two points, it was senior cornerback Parnell Motley who saved the Sooners’ season after getting an interception in the corner of the endzone for a touchback. When senior quarterback Jalen Hurts took a knee afterward, the Sooners were victors, 42-41.
No. 9 Oklahoma’s College Football Playoff chances were helped by No. 4 Penn State losing to No. 17 Minnesota and No. 3 Alabama losing to No. 2 LSU Saturday afternoon. A victory over Iowa State (5-4, 3-3 Big 12) Saturday night that saw senior quarterback Jalen Hurts put up five touchdowns — three passing and two rushing — helped too. Hurts tallied all of his scores in the first half alone, and finished the night with 273 passing yards while racking up 68 on the ground.
The Sooners’ offense made easy work of the Cyclones. On top of Hurts’ performance, junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was the star of game with his 167 receiving yards and two touchdowns on eight catches. Lamb’s two scores were 63 and 48 yards.
For the first time in three games, a Sooner not named Jalen Hurts led the team in rushing. Redshirt running back Kennedy Brooks rushed for 132 yards and a touchdown. Brooks only had three rushing attempts in the Sooners’ 48-41 loss to Kansas State in October. He carried the ball 15 times Saturday night.
When the second half came around, the Sooners only scored once, and an interception from Hurts quickly put Oklahoma in danger of an Iowa State go-ahead score.
Junior running back Trey Sermon injured his left leg on his first and only rushing attempt on the night, after a 14-yard gain in the second quarter, and was one of three Sooners sustaining injuries and not returning to the game. Redshirt senior defensive tackle Kenneth Mann left the game in the second quarter with an injury. Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Adrian Ealy and junior cornerback Tre Brown both went down in the fourth quarter but later returned before the end of regulation.
The Sooners (8-1, 5-1 Big 12) will head to Waco, Texas for a 6:30 p.m. CT game against undefeated No. 12 Baylor (9-0 6-0 Big 12) on ABC. College Game Day will be in Waco as well.
Follow along with our live scoring summary below:
First quarter (13:42): Oklahoma 7, Iowa State 0: CeeDee Lamb catches a 48-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Hurts.
Triple coverage? No problem for @_CeeDeeThree and @JalenHurts.#OUDNA pic.twitter.com/yv1dupDiLb— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 10, 2019
First quarter (9:28): Oklahoma 14, Iowa State 0: Jalen Hurts scores on an 8-yard touchdown run.
🚨TOUCHDOWN🚨Jalen Hurts keeps it and scores to give Oklahoma a 14-0 lead.#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/E6kH36iUex— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) November 10, 2019
First quarter (4:21): Oklahoma 14, Iowa State 7: Iowa State scores on a 40-yard pass.
Second quarter (14:18): Oklahoma 21, Iowa State 7: Jalen Hurts finds Trejan Bridges for a 7-yard touchdown pass.
🚨TOUCHDOWN🚨Hurts finds true freshman Trejan Bridges on 3rd down.#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/WwdAc091oQ— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) November 10, 2019
Second quarter (8:14): Oklahoma 28, Iowa State 7: CeeDee Lamb scores on a 63-yard touchdown pass.
CEEDEE VS. EVERYBODY‼️#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/aVjAdiKxj2— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) November 10, 2019
Second quarter (6:00): Oklahoma 28, Iowa State 14: Iowa State scores on a 23-yard touchdown pass.
Second quarter (0:03): Oklahoma 35, Iowa State 14: Jalen Hurts scores on a 2-yard touchdown run.
🚨TOUCHDOWN🚨Jalen Hurts rams it in to give Oklahoma a 35-10 halftime lead.#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/kJpzUcbTEU— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) November 10, 2019
Third quarter (10:22): Oklahoma 35, Iowa State 21: Iowa State scores on a 5-yard touchdown run.
Third quarter (3:47): Oklahoma 42, Iowa State 21: Kennedy Brooks scores on a 48-yard touchdown run.
🚨TOUCHDOWN🚨Kennedy Brooks gets a block from CeeDee Lamb and takes it to the house.#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/n47IjtlEly— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) November 10, 2019
Fourth quarter (14:56): Oklahoma 42, Iowa State 28: Iowa State scores on a 3-yard touchdown pass.
Fourth quarter (3:35): Oklahoma 42, Iowa State 35: Iowa State scores on a 33-yard touchdown pass.
Fourth quarter (0:24): Oklahoma 42, Iowa State 41: Iowa State scores on a 13-yard touchdown pass.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.