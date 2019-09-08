OU football: Sooners stay at No. 4 in Coaches Poll

The Sooners (2-0) stay at No. 4 in the Amway Coaches Poll after their 70-14 win over South Dakota Saturday night.
The @AmwayUS Coaches Poll after Week 1 looks a whole lot like the preseason Amway Coaches Poll. @WeAreAFCA https://t.co/rYJ3husVYr pic.twitter.com/hFG6HkzV4B— USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) September 3, 2019
With a loss against No. 5 LSU (2-0), Texas (1-1) moves from No. 9 to No. 13.
The Sooners head to Pasadena, California, on Saturday for a 6 p.m. game against UCLA (0-2).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.