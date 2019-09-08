You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners stay at No. 4 in Coaches Poll

  • Updated
Jalen Hurts

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts prepares for the snap during the game against South Dakota Sept. 7.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

The Sooners (2-0) stay at No. 4 in the Amway Coaches Poll after their 70-14 win over South Dakota Saturday night.

With a loss against No. 5 LSU (2-0), Texas (1-1) moves from No. 9 to No. 13. 

The Sooners head to Pasadena, California, on Saturday for a 6 p.m. game against UCLA (0-2).

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

