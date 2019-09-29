You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners stay at No. 6 in AP Top 25

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Kennedy Brooks

Redshirt sophomore running back Kennedy Brooks runs with the ball during the game against Texas Tech Sept. 28

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

Oklahoma (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) stays at No. 6 in the AP Top 25.

The Sooners are just coming off of a 55-16 win over Texas Tech (2-2, 0-1 Big 12) Saturday afternoon. Texas (3-1, 1-0 Big 12) stays at No. 11. Oklahoma State (4-1, 1-1 Big 12) moves up to No. 21.

The Sooners head to Lawrence, Kansas, for a game against the Jayhawks (2-3, 0-2 Big 12) Saturday, Oct. 5.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

