OU football: Sooners stay at No. 6 in AP Top 25

Oklahoma (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) stays at No. 6 in the AP Top 25.
POLL ALERT: Alabama jumps to No. 1 in AP Top 25 presented by @askRegions; Clemson, Georgia, Ohio St, LSU round out top five. No. 24 SMU ranked for first time since 1986.— AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) September 29, 2019
Full poll: https://t.co/DWCBw9xytP
More AP college football: https://t.co/lyS9Elfx0c pic.twitter.com/53alKdNrDY
The Sooners are just coming off of a 55-16 win over Texas Tech (2-2, 0-1 Big 12) Saturday afternoon. Texas (3-1, 1-0 Big 12) stays at No. 11. Oklahoma State (4-1, 1-1 Big 12) moves up to No. 21.
The Sooners head to Lawrence, Kansas, for a game against the Jayhawks (2-3, 0-2 Big 12) Saturday, Oct. 5.
