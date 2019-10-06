You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: Sooners stay at No. 6 in AP Poll

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Tre Brown

Junior cornerback Tre Brown during the game against Kansas in Lawrence Oct. 5.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

The Sooners (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) stay at No. 6 in the AP Poll after beating Kansas (2-4, 0-3 Big 12), 45-20, Saturday afternoon.

Other Big 12 teams include Texas (4-1, 2-0 Big 12) staying at No. 11 and Baylor (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) making its first appearance in the poll, coming in at No. 22. No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Clemson both had bye weeks, and there's a tie at No. 3 between Ohio State and Georgia.

The Sooners are heading to the Cotton Bowl for for an 11 a.m. game on Saturday, Oct. 12, against Texas (4-1, 2-0 Big 12) on FOX.

Sign up for our newsletters

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

Tags

Load comments