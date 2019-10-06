OU football: Sooners stay at No. 6 in AP Poll

The Sooners (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) stay at No. 6 in the AP Poll after beating Kansas (2-4, 0-3 Big 12), 45-20, Saturday afternoon.
We have a tie for No. 3 in the Week 7 AP Poll 🏈— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 6, 2019
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
T3. Georgia
T3. Ohio State
5. LSU
6. Oklahoma
7. Florida
8. Wisconsin
9. Notre Dame
10. Penn State
Other Big 12 teams include Texas (4-1, 2-0 Big 12) staying at No. 11 and Baylor (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) making its first appearance in the poll, coming in at No. 22. No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Clemson both had bye weeks, and there's a tie at No. 3 between Ohio State and Georgia.
The Sooners are heading to the Cotton Bowl for for an 11 a.m. game on Saturday, Oct. 12, against Texas (4-1, 2-0 Big 12) on FOX.
