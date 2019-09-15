OU football: Sooners stay at No. 5 in AP Poll

The Sooners (3-0) stay at No. 5 in the AP Poll after beating UCLA (0-3), 48-14, Saturday night.
#Sooners at No. 5 in AP Poll.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) September 15, 2019
For the rest of the Big 12, TCU (2-0) makes its first appearance of the season at No. 25 and Texas (2-1) moves up one spot to No. 12.
Oklahoma will head into a bye week and will play Texas Tech (2-1) Sept. 28 in Norman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.