OU football: Sooners stay at No. 5 in AP Poll

Jalen Hurts

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts after the game against UCLA in Pasadena Sept. 14.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

The Sooners (3-0) stay at No. 5 in the AP Poll after beating UCLA (0-3), 48-14, Saturday night.

For the rest of the Big 12, TCU (2-0) makes its first appearance of the season at No. 25 and Texas (2-1) moves up one spot to No. 12.

Oklahoma will head into a bye week and will play Texas Tech (2-1) Sept. 28 in Norman.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

