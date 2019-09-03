OU football: Sooners stay at No. 4 in AP Poll

The Sooners stay at No. 4 in the AP Poll after their 49-31 win against Houston Sunday night.
#Sooners stay at No. 4 in AP Poll.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) September 3, 2019
The Top 25 went 24-1 this game week, with then-No. 11 Oregon losing to now-No. 10 Auburn. Texas is the only other Big 12 team in the Top 25 at No. 9. Iowa State, ranked at No. 21 last week, dropped out of the poll after a close call against Northern Iowa.
Oklahoma plays again Saturday night at 6 p.m. against South Dakota at home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.