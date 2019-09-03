You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners stay at No. 4 in AP Poll

  • Updated
Lincoln Riley

OU head coach Lincoln Riley watches the offense warm up before the game against Houston Sept. 1.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

The Sooners stay at No. 4 in the AP Poll after their 49-31 win against Houston Sunday night.

The Top 25 went 24-1 this game week, with then-No. 11 Oregon losing to now-No. 10 Auburn. Texas is the only other Big 12 team in the Top 25 at No. 9. Iowa State, ranked at No. 21 last week, dropped out of the poll after a close call against Northern Iowa. 

Oklahoma plays again Saturday night at 6 p.m. against South Dakota at home.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, men's basketball and volleyball. 

