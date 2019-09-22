You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners stay at No. 4 in Amway Coaches Poll

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Trey Sermon

Junior running back Trey Sermon before the game against UCLA in Pasadena Sept. 14.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

The Sooners (3-0) stay at No. 4 in the Amway Coaches Poll.

Kansas State (3-0) moved up three spots from No. 25 to No. No. 22 and Texas moved from No. 13 to No. 12.

Oklahoma starts conference play with a home game against Texas Tech (2-1) at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

