OU football: Sooners stay at No. 4 in Amway Coaches Poll

The Sooners (3-0) stay at No. 4 in the Amway Coaches Poll.
New week, same suspects at the top of the @AmwayUS Coaches Poll.— USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) September 22, 2019
But Clemson and Alabama weren't the only squads getting first-place votes. @WeAreAFCA https://t.co/mhOdETi6ET pic.twitter.com/DUlnIYOVQZ
Kansas State (3-0) moved up three spots from No. 25 to No. No. 22 and Texas moved from No. 13 to No. 12.
Oklahoma starts conference play with a home game against Texas Tech (2-1) at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday.
