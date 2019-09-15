You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners stay at No. 4 in Amway Coaches Poll

Trey Sermon

Junior running back Trey Sermon during the game against UCLA in Pasadena Sept. 14.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

The Sooners (3-0) stay at No. 4 in the Amway Coaches Poll after beating UCLA (0-3) 48-14 on Saturday night.

With a win over Mississippi State, Kansas State (3-0) enters the No. 25 spot. Texas (2-1) stays at No. 13.

Oklahoma heads into a bye week before playing Texas Tech (2-1) Sept. 28 in Norman.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

