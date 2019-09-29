OU football: Sooners stay at No. 4 in Amway Coaches Poll

Oklahoma (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) stays at No. 4 in the Amway Coaches Poll.
Alabama is now the number 1 team in CFB in the latest USA Today Coaches Poll— Ryan C. Fowler (@RyanCFowler) September 29, 2019
2. Clemson
3. Georgia
4. Oklahoma
5. Ohio State
6. LSU
7. Auburn
8. Florida
9. Wisconson
10. Notre Dame pic.twitter.com/MtIvTfEKyx
The Sooners are just coming off of a 55-16 win over Texas Tech (2-2, 0-1 Big 12) Saturday afternoon.
The Sooners head to Lawrence, Kansas, for a game against the Jayhawks (2-3, 0-2 Big 12) Saturday, Oct. 5.
