OU football: Sooners stay at No. 5 in Amway Coaches Poll

Oklahoma (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) stays at No. 5 in week seven of the Amway Coaches Poll.
The Sooners are just coming off a 34-27 win over Texas (4-2, 2-1 Big 12), which fell four spots to No. 15 as a result. Baylor remains the only other Big 12 team undefeated, and moved up five spots to No. 18 in the poll.
Oklahoma will have a fourth consecutive 11 a.m. kickoff with a home game against West Virginia (3-3, 1-2 Big 12) on Saturday, Oct. 19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.