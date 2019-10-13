You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners stay at No. 5 in Amway Coaches Poll

Shane Beamer

Coach Shane Beamer smiles as senior quarterback Jalen Hurts and junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb come to the sideline during the Red River Showdown Oct. 12.

 Paxson Haws/Crimson Quarterly

Oklahoma (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) stays at No. 5 in week seven of the Amway Coaches Poll. 

The Sooners are just coming off a 34-27 win over Texas (4-2, 2-1 Big 12), which fell four spots to No. 15 as a result. Baylor remains the only other Big 12 team undefeated, and moved up five spots to No. 18 in the poll.

Oklahoma will have a fourth consecutive 11 a.m. kickoff with a home game against West Virginia (3-3, 1-2 Big 12) on Saturday, Oct. 19.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

