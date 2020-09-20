You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Sooners stay at No. 3 in AP poll

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Marvin Mims

Freshman wide receiver Marvin Mims celebrates as he scores a touchdown during the Sooners' season opener against Missouri State on Sept. 12.

 Trey Young/The Daily

The Sooners stayed at No. 3 in the Associated Press Poll released Sunday after their bye week.

OU is still the highest ranked team in the Big 12, followed by No. 8 Texas and No. 15 Oklahoma State, who fell four spots after it almost fell to Tulsa on Saturday. The Sooners are 1-0 on the season after beating Missouri State, 48-0, on Sept. 12.

The Sooners' next game will be against Kansas State at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, Sept. 26 in Norman.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments