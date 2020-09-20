OU football: Sooners stay at No. 3 in AP poll

The Sooners stayed at No. 3 in the Associated Press Poll released Sunday after their bye week.
New @AP_Top25 poll1-Clemson2-Bama3-OU4-Georgia5- Florida6-LSU7-Notre Dame8-Texas(tie)Auburn10-Texas A&M11-UNC12-Miami13-UCF14-Cincinnati15-Okla State16-Tennessee17-Memphis18-BYU19-Louisiana20-Virginia Tech21-Pitt22-Army23-Kentucky24-Louisville25-Marshall— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 20, 2020
OU is still the highest ranked team in the Big 12, followed by No. 8 Texas and No. 15 Oklahoma State, who fell four spots after it almost fell to Tulsa on Saturday. The Sooners are 1-0 on the season after beating Missouri State, 48-0, on Sept. 12.
The Sooners' next game will be against Kansas State at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, Sept. 26 in Norman.
