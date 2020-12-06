OU football: Sooners stay at No. 13 in latest AP Top 25 Poll after 27-14 win over Baylor

Oklahoma remained at No. 13 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll on Sunday. After their 27-14 win over Baylor, the Sooners have now won six-straight games and clinched their spot in the Big 12 Championship game.
New @AP_Top25 poll1-Bama2-Notre Dame3-Ohio St4-Clemson5-Texas A&M6-Florida7-Cincinnati8-Indiana9-Miami10-Iowa St11-Coastal12-Georgia13-OU14-BYU15-N'western16-USC17-Louisiana18-Tulsa19-Iowa20-UNC21-Colorado22-Liberty23-Texas24-Buffalo25-Wisconsin— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 6, 2020
OU remains the second-highest ranked Big 12 team, trailing No. 10 Iowa State. Texas came in at No. 23 in the poll and Oklahoma State was left unranked after its 29-22 loss to TCU.
The Sooners’ defense shined against the Bears in Oklahoma’s final home game of the season on Saturday. The unit’s 14 surrendered points marked the fourth time in its last five games that OU has held its opponents to under 15 points.
Redshirt junior defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas led the Sooners with a career-high 2.5 sacks while redshirt junior defensive back Tre Norwood and freshman cornerback D.J. Graham recorded the team’s two interceptions. Oklahoma also posted a season-high eight pass deflections on the night.
OU’s offense struggled to get going against Baylor — the Sooners’ 27 total points snapped their 60-game streak of scoring 28 points or more.
Freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler totaled 193 yards, two touchdowns and an interception on 20-of-28 passing, senior running back Rhamondre Stevenson had one score and 50 yards on 15 rushing attempts and sophomore receiver Theo Wease hauled in five catches for 66 yards and one touchdown. Oklahoma also punted six times, which tied its season high.
Next, the Sooners will kick off at West Virginia at 11 a.m. CT on Dec. 12 in Morgantown.
