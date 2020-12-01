You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners stay at No. 11 in College Football Playoff rankings

Rhamondre Stevenson

Senior running back Rhamondre Stevenson runs the ball during the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State on Nov. 21.

 Trey Young/The Daily

The Sooners stayed at No. 11 in the second week of the College Football Playoff rankings, the committee announced Tuesday night. Oklahoma (6-2, 5-2 Big 12) didn't play the week prior after having its road game against West Virginia postponed.

Iowa State (7-2, 7-1) jumped the Sooners, rising from No. 14 to No. 9 after beating Texas 23-20 on Friday. The Longhorns (5-3, 4-3) dropped out of the rankings after landing at No. 17 in the first week of the CFP rankings.

In the top 10, Alabama is at No. 1, with Notre Dame, Clemson, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Florida, Cincinnati, Georgia, Iowa State and Miami following, respectively. 

OU — currently on a five-game win streak — has Baylor lined up for Saturday at home, and is scheduled to make up the West Virginia game on Dec. 12.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

