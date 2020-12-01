OU football: Sooners stay at No. 11 in College Football Playoff rankings

The Sooners stayed at No. 11 in the second week of the College Football Playoff rankings, the committee announced Tuesday night. Oklahoma (6-2, 5-2 Big 12) didn't play the week prior after having its road game against West Virginia postponed.
December 1️⃣ #CFBPlayoff Selection Committee Rankings 🏈🏆1️⃣1️⃣. Oklahoma // @OU_Football1️⃣2️⃣. Indiana // @IndianaFootball1️⃣3️⃣. BYU // @BYUfootball 1️⃣4️⃣. Northwestern // @NUFBFamily 1️⃣5️⃣. Oklahoma State // @CowboyFB— College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) December 2, 2020
Iowa State (7-2, 7-1) jumped the Sooners, rising from No. 14 to No. 9 after beating Texas 23-20 on Friday. The Longhorns (5-3, 4-3) dropped out of the rankings after landing at No. 17 in the first week of the CFP rankings.
In the top 10, Alabama is at No. 1, with Notre Dame, Clemson, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Florida, Cincinnati, Georgia, Iowa State and Miami following, respectively.
OU — currently on a five-game win streak — has Baylor lined up for Saturday at home, and is scheduled to make up the West Virginia game on Dec. 12.
