OU football: Sooners' spring game set for 5 p.m. kickoff April 18

  • Updated
Lincoln Riley

OU football coach Lincoln Riley watches the game against Texas on March 3.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Oklahoma's spring game has a time.

After announcing the date for April 18 in February, the program tweeted Friday afternoon that the game will be at 5 p.m.

The spring game has traditionally been a Saturday morning kickoff, but the Sooners played it on Friday evening last season due to inclement weather over the weekend. 

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley talked about the possibility of playing the game in the afternoon or evening again this season, citing the atmosphere a night game typically brings.

“It’s a possibility. It is,” Riley said at a press conference on Feb. 12. “There’s no question the night atmosphere last year brought a unique buzz into the stadium for a spring game. We’ve talked a lot about how our fans were so great to handle the change, our administration, everybody."

The Sooners have hosted a musician to perform a concert on Owen Field prior to the game in recent years, but the program has not announced if it will host another concert this season. 

