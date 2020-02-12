You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners spring game set for April 18, more details to come

Lincoln Riley

OU coach Lincoln Riley during the Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Dec. 28, 2019.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Oklahoma's spring game has a date.

The program announced Wednesday morning that the game will be played on Saturday, April 18.  No time has been announced for the game, but details are set to come "at a later date," per the team's tweet. 

The spring game is a scrimmage between the team, and coach Lincoln Riley has used it in the past as a critical recruiting weekend. 

Along with the football game, the Sooners hosted a concert on Owen Field prior to the game. Last year, country singer Lee Brice performed before the game. It is unknown if the program will host another concert at the spring game at this time. 

Sports editor

Vic Reynolds is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's sports editor. Previously he served as a sports reporter covering OU's football, softball and wrestling teams.

