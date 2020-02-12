OU football: Sooners spring game set for April 18, more details to come

Oklahoma's spring game has a date.
The program announced Wednesday morning that the game will be played on Saturday, April 18. No time has been announced for the game, but details are set to come "at a later date," per the team's tweet.
𝙎𝙖𝙫𝙚 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙙𝙖𝙩𝙚.Spring Game set for Saturday, April 18. More details will be announced at a later date.#OUDNA pic.twitter.com/Xu8tfsD60O— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) February 12, 2020
The spring game is a scrimmage between the team, and coach Lincoln Riley has used it in the past as a critical recruiting weekend.
Along with the football game, the Sooners hosted a concert on Owen Field prior to the game. Last year, country singer Lee Brice performed before the game. It is unknown if the program will host another concert at the spring game at this time.
