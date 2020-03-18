You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners' spring game postponed amid coronavirus pandemic

Lincoln Riley

OU coach Lincoln Riley during the Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Dec. 28, 2019.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Editor's note: The athletic program clarified that the game was not canceled. It will not be played on April 18, and they are determining if it will he rescheduled.

Oklahoma postponed its spring game due to the coronavirus pandemic. The spring game was initially set for April 18. Athletic director Joe Castiglione announced the cancellation on WWLS to The Oklahoman's Berry Tramel, and then was later made official via OU football's Twitter.

"I don't see any way (the spring game) is going to happen," Castiglione said. "I can't sit here and tell you when any team is going to be able to get back and have a normal practice. So to sit here and think we're going to have a spring game and not be able to even say when we can return to practice is silly."

Coronavirus has swept the globe and canceled sporting events worldwide. The NCAA canceled all remaining winter and spring seasons, and the NBA, NHL and MLS all suspended its seasons.

Sports editor

Vic Reynolds is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's sports editor. Previously he served as a sports reporter covering OU's football, softball and wrestling teams.

