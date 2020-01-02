OU football: Sooners sign 2020 3-star quarterback Chandler Morris

2020 three-star quarterback Chandler Morris signed with Oklahoma prior to kickoff at the Under Armour All-America Game.
Committed!! #BoomerSooner #UAALLAMERICA pic.twitter.com/D4gImXNm2Q— Chandler Morris (@Chandleram4) January 2, 2020
BREAKING: QB Chandler Morris (@Chandleram4) commits to @OU_Football to kick off the 2020 Under Armour All-America Game.#UAALLAMERICA pic.twitter.com/3kui3YFQNY— All-America Game (@AllAmericaGame) January 2, 2020
Morris is the first quarterback to commit to Lincoln Riley in the 2020 class. He was originally committed to Arkansas, where his father, Chad, was the head coach. After Chad was fired on Nov. 10, and Chandler decommitted from the Razorbacks on Nov. 12.
"He told me there was a list of coaches that he’d trust that I could play for," Chandler said about his father. "Coach Riley was one of them and he was at the top of that list."
His commitment comes a day after the Sooners lost a commitment from 2021 five-star Brock Vandagriff, who is the top-ranked quarterback in his class.
Along with Morris, Sooner commit Reggie Grimes and signees Marvin Mims Jr., Andrew Raym, Anton Harrison and Nathan Anderson will participate in the Under Armour All-America Game. The game can be watched on ESPN2, and kick off is at 5 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.