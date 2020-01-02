You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: Sooners sign 2020 3-star quarterback Chandler Morris

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 2 min to read
OU Helmet

OU helmet sitting on the field before the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State Nov. 30.

 Trey Young/The Daily

2020 three-star quarterback Chandler Morris signed with Oklahoma prior to kickoff at the Under Armour All-America Game.

Morris is the first quarterback to commit to Lincoln Riley in the 2020 class. He was originally committed to Arkansas, where his father, Chad, was the head coach. After Chad was fired on Nov. 10, and Chandler decommitted from the Razorbacks on Nov. 12.

"He told me there was a list of coaches that he’d trust that I could play for," Chandler said about his father. "Coach Riley was one of them and he was at the top of that list."

His commitment comes a day after the Sooners lost a commitment from 2021 five-star Brock Vandagriff, who is the top-ranked quarterback in his class.

Along with Morris, Sooner commit Reggie Grimes and signees Marvin Mims Jr., Andrew Raym, Anton Harrison and Nathan Anderson will participate in the Under Armour All-America Game. The game can be watched on ESPN2, and kick off is at 5 p.m. 

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

I joined the Daily's sports desk in the spring of 2019 and have covered OU's wrestling, softball and football teams.

Load comments