OU football: Sooners set to wear Rough Riders uniforms against West Virginia

Kennedy Brooks

Redshirt freshman running back Kennedy Brooks runs the ball during the game against Baylor Sept. 29.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

The Rough Riders uniform combination is back for the first time in the 2019 season.

Oklahoma has worn the Rough Riders twice per season, dating back to their introduction before the 2014 season. The Sooners have compiled a 9-2 record in these uniforms and a 3-2 record in the home white versions, and wore them in the 2019 Big 12 Championship game, where they beat Texas, 39-27.

Oklahoma will take on West Virginia in the Rough Riders at 11 a.m. CT Saturday in Norman.

