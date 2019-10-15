OU football: Sooners set to wear Rough Riders uniforms against West Virginia

The Rough Riders uniform combination is back for the first time in the 2019 season.
Rough Riders Saturday.#OUDNA pic.twitter.com/xvHK899jgY— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) October 15, 2019
Oklahoma has worn the Rough Riders twice per season, dating back to their introduction before the 2014 season. The Sooners have compiled a 9-2 record in these uniforms and a 3-2 record in the home white versions, and wore them in the 2019 Big 12 Championship game, where they beat Texas, 39-27.
Oklahoma will take on West Virginia in the Rough Riders at 11 a.m. CT Saturday in Norman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.