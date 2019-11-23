OU football: Sooners set to take on Baylor in Big 12 Championship Game

NORMAN — With a win over TCU Saturday night, The Sooners have clinched a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game Saturday, December 7th against currently-ranked no.14 Baylor.

This is the Sooners’ third straight trip to AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas, where they have won the previous two games against TCU and Texas, respectively. The Big 12 Championship Game returned in 2017 after a six year absence due to the loss of Nebraska, Colorado, Texas A&M and Missouri.

Just a week ago, Oklahoma took down Baylor in Waco after facing a 28-3 deficit, which stands as the largest come-from-behind victory in school history.

The Sooners will look to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive against Oklahoma State in Bedlam at 7 p.m Saturday November, 11th in Stillwater.