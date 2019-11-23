You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners set to take on Baylor in Big 12 Championship Game

CeeDee Lamb

Junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb catches the ball in the end zone during the Sooners’ game against TCU on Nov. 23.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

With a 28-24 win over TCU Saturday night, the No. 9 Sooners have clinched a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game Saturday, Dec. 7 against No.14 Baylor. 

This will be the Sooners’ (10-1, 6-0) third-straight trip to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, where they have won the previous two games against TCU and Texas, respectively. The Big 12 Championship Game returned in 2017 after a six-year absence due to the loss of Nebraska, Colorado, Texas A&M and Missouri.

A week ago, Oklahoma took down Baylor in Waco after facing a 28-3 deficit, which stands as the largest come-from-behind victory in school history. 

The Sooners will look to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive against No. 22 Oklahoma State (8-3, 4-1 Big 12) at 7 p.m Saturday Nov. 11 in Stillwater.

 

