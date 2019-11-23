OU football: Sooners set to take on Baylor in Big 12 Championship Game

With a 28-24 win over TCU Saturday night, the No. 9 Sooners have clinched a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game Saturday, Dec. 7 against No.14 Baylor.
This will be the Sooners’ (10-1, 6-0) third-straight trip to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, where they have won the previous two games against TCU and Texas, respectively. The Big 12 Championship Game returned in 2017 after a six-year absence due to the loss of Nebraska, Colorado, Texas A&M and Missouri.
A week ago, Oklahoma took down Baylor in Waco after facing a 28-3 deficit, which stands as the largest come-from-behind victory in school history.
The Sooners will look to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive against No. 22 Oklahoma State (8-3, 4-1 Big 12) at 7 p.m Saturday Nov. 11 in Stillwater.
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
NORMAN — With a win over TCU Saturday night, The Sooners have clinched a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game Saturday, December 7th against currently-ranked no.14 Baylor.
This is the Sooners’ third straight trip to AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas, where they have won the previous two games against TCU and Texas, respectively. The Big 12 Championship Game returned in 2017 after a six year absence due to the loss of Nebraska, Colorado, Texas A&M and Missouri.
Just a week ago, Oklahoma took down Baylor in Waco after facing a 28-3 deficit, which stands as the largest come-from-behind victory in school history.
The Sooners will look to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive against Oklahoma State in Bedlam at 7 p.m Saturday November, 11th in Stillwater.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.