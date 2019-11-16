OU football: Sooners set to kickoff at 7 p.m. against TCU

Jalen Hurts

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts during the game against Baylor in Waco, Texas, Nov. 16.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

The Sooners will kick off against TCU at 7 p.m. next Saturday on senior night. 

This will be Oklahoma’s third-straight primetime game and second-straight at home.

With the win over Baylor, the Sooners have put themselves in a good position on the national scale and will look to continue their second-half surge against TCU. With a win next week over TCU, the Sooners would clinch a berth in the Big 12 Championship game. 

The game will have big implications for the Horned Frogs as well, as they are fighting to get to six wins to become bowl-eligible.

