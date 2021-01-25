You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU football: Sooners set 2021 nonconference schedule featuring matchup against Nebraska in Norman

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Spencer Rattler and Jeremiah Hall

Redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler and redshirt junior H-back Jeremiah Hall celebrate after the Sooners score a touchdown during the Sooners' season opener against Missouri State on Sept. 12, 2020. 

 Trey Young/The Daily

The Sooners released their official nonconference schedule for the 2021 season on Monday.

Oklahoma will open its season at Tulane on Sept. 4 in New Orleans for just the second-ever meeting between the Sooners and Green Wave. OU won the first matchup, 56-14, on Sept. 16, 2017. Afterwards, Oklahoma welcomes Western Carolina to Norman on Sept. 11 for the Sooners' first home game of the season.

OU ends its nonconference slate against former Big 12 foe Nebraska on Sept. 18 in Norman. Since moving to the Big Ten in 2011, the Cornhuskers last played the Sooners in the 2010 Big 12 Championship game, where Oklahoma won 23-20. Overall, Oklahoma holds a 45-38-3 series advantage over Nebraska.

The Sooners' full 2021 Big 12 schedule has yet to be released.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Chandler Engelbrecht is a journalism junior and the Daily's assistant sports editor. He currently covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, volleyball and men's gymnastics.

Load comments