OU football: Sooners set 2021 nonconference schedule featuring matchup against Nebraska in Norman

The Sooners released their official nonconference schedule for the 2021 season on Monday.
All 👀 on the road ahead!#Sooners finalize 2021 non-conference schedule.➡️ https://t.co/kbnWqDKHIO | #OUrTeam pic.twitter.com/q2QHTEelIS— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) January 25, 2021
Oklahoma will open its season at Tulane on Sept. 4 in New Orleans for just the second-ever meeting between the Sooners and Green Wave. OU won the first matchup, 56-14, on Sept. 16, 2017. Afterwards, Oklahoma welcomes Western Carolina to Norman on Sept. 11 for the Sooners' first home game of the season.
OU ends its nonconference slate against former Big 12 foe Nebraska on Sept. 18 in Norman. Since moving to the Big Ten in 2011, the Cornhuskers last played the Sooners in the 2010 Big 12 Championship game, where Oklahoma won 23-20. Overall, Oklahoma holds a 45-38-3 series advantage over Nebraska.
The Sooners' full 2021 Big 12 schedule has yet to be released.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.